Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of FIX opened at $91.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

