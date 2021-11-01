Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Health's third-quarter adjusted net income of 69 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The bottom line increased 283.3% on a year-over-year basis. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company continues to acquire hospitals to expand the number of licensed beds. It added multiple beds over the past few years along with new surgical and procedural suites. Its restructuring initiatives substantiate its efforts to streamline operations. Shedding small assets helps it focus on its core business that comprises large hospitals, which in turn promises higher returns. Its 2021 guidance impresses. The company made investments in telehealth, which gained ample response amid the COVID-19 environment. However, its revenues have been declining due to lower admissions. A weak capital position bothers.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.45.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 262.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 191,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 626.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 153,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the period.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

