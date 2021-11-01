Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYH. Barclays boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

