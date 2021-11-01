Comparing FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.01 -$191.00 million N/A N/A Crexendo $16.39 million 6.21 $7.94 million $0.47 11.74

Crexendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91%

Summary

Crexendo beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

