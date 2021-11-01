COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.63.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -16.17. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $5,147,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.