Conformis (CFMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Conformis to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, analysts expect Conformis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFMS opened at $1.23 on Monday. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.44.

CFMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conformis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 657.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conformis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

