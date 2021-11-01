CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) PT Raised to $158.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.60.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $146.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.84.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CONMED by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after buying an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

