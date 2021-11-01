CONSOL Energy (CEIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $948.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONSOL Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

