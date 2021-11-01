Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Constellation has a market capitalization of $301.36 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00224772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00096576 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.