Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $203.41

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $203.41 and last traded at $203.28, with a volume of 272294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

