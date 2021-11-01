Contrasting Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) & Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Galileo Acquisition and Amcor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amcor 3 2 3 0 2.00

Galileo Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Amcor has a consensus price target of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Amcor.

Risk and Volatility

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Amcor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Amcor $12.86 billion 1.44 $939.00 million $0.74 16.31

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Amcor 7.30% 23.89% 6.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amcor beats Galileo Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products. The company was founded 1926 and is headquartered in Warmley, the United Kingdom.

