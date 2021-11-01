Contrasting Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Trevali Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $160.25 million 1.57 $72.28 million N/A N/A Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.70 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trevali Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jaguar Mining and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Trevali Mining has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 32.22% 20.92% 15.95% Trevali Mining -17.00% 5.22% 2.12%

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Trevali Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

