Contrasting P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) & CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get P10 alerts:

This table compares P10 and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy 11.74% 17.22% 3.16%

0.0% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for P10 and CenterPoint Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A CenterPoint Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73

CenterPoint Energy has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.77%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than P10.

Risk and Volatility

P10 has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P10 and CenterPoint Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy $7.42 billion 2.08 -$773.00 million $1.40 18.60

P10 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CenterPoint Energy.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other. The Electric T&D segment offers electric transmission and distribution services. The Indiana Electric Integrated segment includes energy delivery services to electric customers and electric generation assets to serve electric customers and optimize those assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas Distribution segment provides regulated natural gas distribution services. The Energy Services segment offers non-rate regulated natural gas sales to, and transportation and storage services, for commercial and industrial customers. The Infrastructure Services segment focuses on underground pipeline construction and repair services. The Midstream Investments segment consist of the equity method investment in Enable. The Other Operations segment comprises office buildings and other real estate used for business operations and home

Receive News & Ratings for P10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.