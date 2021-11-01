CoreCivic (CXW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect CoreCivic to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CXW opened at $8.61 on Monday. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreCivic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of CoreCivic worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

