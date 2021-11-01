CoreCivic (CXW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect CoreCivic to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CXW opened at $8.61 on Monday. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
