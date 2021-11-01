Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth $2,417,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

