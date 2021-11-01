Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 150 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,592 shares of company stock worth $5,635,421 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average is $191.26. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.