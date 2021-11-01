Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $250.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.35. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $255.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $2,730,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,776,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

