Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,973 shares of company stock worth $991,085 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

