Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $225.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $235.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.47.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

