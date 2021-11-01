Cormark Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$277.95 million during the quarter.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$9.18 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

