Cormark Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$277.95 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$9.18 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
