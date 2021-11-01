Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $164.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.86 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $653.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.54 million to $660.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $673.60 million, with estimates ranging from $654.76 million to $700.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Raymond James upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

