Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,279,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,812 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $56,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Corteva stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

