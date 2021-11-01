Cosmo Coin (COSM) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $268,384.64 and approximately $84.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00096459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cosmo Coin

COSM is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

