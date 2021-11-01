Cowen Initiates Coverage on ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

GWH stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

