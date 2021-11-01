Craig Hallum Trims Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Target Price to $150.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Zendesk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.92.

ZEN stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.47. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

