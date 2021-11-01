Credit Suisse AG Has $33.17 Million Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75,708 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.32% of Radware worth $33,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Radware by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after buying an additional 894,867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Radware by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,425,000 after buying an additional 416,161 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Radware by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,919,000 after buying an additional 284,900 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,055,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 110.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

