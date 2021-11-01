Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.36% of Robert Half International worth $35,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $113.07 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

