Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Camden Property Trust worth $33,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after buying an additional 558,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,191.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 185,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after buying an additional 170,940 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPT opened at $163.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.06, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

