Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $35,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,791,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,528,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $113.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.74. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

