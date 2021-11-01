Credit Suisse AG Sells 827 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NVR were worth $31,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,894.80 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,875.20 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,981.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,968.34.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.