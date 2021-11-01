Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,792 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $37,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 338,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.79.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $96.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

