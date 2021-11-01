Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €96.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

EPA SAN opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €85.12. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

