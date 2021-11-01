Credit Suisse Group Boosts Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $40.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.22.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,581 shares of company stock worth $14,265,566. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 195,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.