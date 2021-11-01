Credit Suisse Group Increases CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $83.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.23.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 53,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 34.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

