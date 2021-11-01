Credit Suisse Group Lowers CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $158.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a positive rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.55.

COR opened at $142.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average is $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,377 shares of company stock worth $191,881 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

