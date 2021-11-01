Credit Suisse Group Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $321.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $321.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on W. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.78.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $249.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.94 and a 200-day moving average of $287.21. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.