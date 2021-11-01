Credit Suisse Group Trims Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Target Price to $44.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

