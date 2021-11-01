Critical Survey: Siyata Mobile (SYTA) versus Its Peers

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) is one of 27 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Siyata Mobile to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile N/A -104.35% -67.30% Siyata Mobile Competitors 2.04% 14.81% 1.26%

This table compares Siyata Mobile and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $5.99 million -$13.59 million -0.46 Siyata Mobile Competitors $15.60 billion $647.76 million 13.20

Siyata Mobile’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile. Siyata Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Siyata Mobile and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Siyata Mobile Competitors 266 763 1144 34 2.43

Siyata Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 301.89%. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 33.22%. Given Siyata Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Siyata Mobile peers beat Siyata Mobile on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

