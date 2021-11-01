Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,057. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.89. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,937,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.