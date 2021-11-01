Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,841,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after buying an additional 946,011 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,778,000 after buying an additional 312,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

IONS opened at $31.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

