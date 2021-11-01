Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,731 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Credicorp by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $129.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 96.80%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

