Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

