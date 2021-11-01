Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.83 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 531.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 87.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris stock opened at $140.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.17. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.93.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.