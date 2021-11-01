Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.