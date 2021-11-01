Cumulus Media (CMLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $254.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

CMLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cumulus Media stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Cumulus Media at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

