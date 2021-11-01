Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $57.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 2081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

