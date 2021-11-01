cVault.finance Price Down 2.6% This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $96.42 million and $110,163.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9,641.80 or 0.15907820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00221315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

