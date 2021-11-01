CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the September 30th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other CVD Equipment news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,885.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $26,323.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 735,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,484 shares of company stock worth $222,536 in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CVD Equipment worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of CVV stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,467. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

