DA Davidson Weighs in on First Busey Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Busey in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.25%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

BUSE stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11. First Busey has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

