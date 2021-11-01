DA Davidson Weighs in on Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ichor in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 49.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4,409.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 72,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

